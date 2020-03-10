Mumbai: City police to introduce body cams and dashcams into force

Mumbai: In a bid to modernise itself, the Mumbai police has decided to introduce body cameras into the force. Such cameras would enhance security measures and would be helpful when faced with allegations. Besides body cameras, dash cams and vehicle-mounted cameras will be purchased as well.

According to the Mumbai police, they will soon be introducing body cameras. These cameras can be placed on the uniform, headset or on the belt of a beat marshall or petrolling personnel, which will record everything in front of them. Since these cameras are connected directly to the main control room, there they cannot be tampered with, said an official. The police personnel will be cautious with their actions as well, he added.

Sometimes, policemen are accused of misconduct and using force. Such cameras will clear the picture, said an officer.