Mumbai: City police to introduce body cams and dashcams into force

Mumbai: In a bid to modernise itself, the Mumbai police has decided to introduce body cameras into the force. Such cameras would enhance security measures and would be helpful when faced with allegations. Besides body cameras, dash cams and vehicle-mounted cameras will be purchased as well.
According to the Mumbai police, they will soon be introducing body cameras. These cameras can be placed on the uniform, headset or on the belt of a beat marshall or petrolling personnel, which will record everything in front of them. Since these cameras are connected directly to the main control room, there they cannot be tampered with, said an official. The police personnel will be cautious with their actions as well, he added.
Sometimes, policemen are accused of misconduct and using force. Such cameras will clear the picture, said an officer.
Around 500 police personnel will be given body cameras and approximately 200 dashboard cameras (dashcams) and vehicle-mounted cameras will soon be ordered. Like body cameras, these dashcams and vehicle-mounted cameras will also be connected to the control room and will send live feed to them. In a riot-like situation, such feed will be helpful to determine whether additional force is required or not. The cameras will be night vision equipped, so nothing would pass without being recorded, said an official.
Since these cameras will capture live action, these footages will be having evidential value and they will be presented in courts as well.
"The body cams and dashcams are certainly good and using them wisely would be helpful for us in many ways," said Pranay Ashok, DCP pro.
The Mumbai traffic department has been using such body cams for long time. However, this is the first time they will be given to petrolling police personnel and installed in the cars.
