Mumbai: City NGO rescues over 80 animals affected by heavy rains | FPJ

The recent heavy rainfall in the city not only caused several disruptions for citizens, it also took a toll on the city’s wildlife leading to rescue operations of more than 80 animals in the last 72 hours across the city.

These animals include macaques, jackals, mongoose, turtles, snakes, birds, and many more, who usually get wet and displaced from their original habitats or get electrocuted by live wires.

These animals were rescued and given medical treatment by animal care NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW).

Speaking about rescue operations of animals, founder RAWW Pawan Sharma said, “A goldenjackal was displaced during heavy showers and was attacked by stray dogs. He was found injured near Vikhroli with multiple injuries and fractures and was taken to the animal facility. The animal underwent treatment and was being stabilised for surgery but could not make it 24 hours later.”

“In another case, after responding to a distress call for a bonnet macaque, we rescued it from a flat in Mulund where it entered after suffering an electric shock suspected due to coming intocontact with a live wire. Another macaque was found in Thane near the periphery of the forests after an electric shock. Both were rushed to the vet for treatment; unfortunately, one of them succumbed to the injuries a day later and the other is still critical,” added Sharma.

Speaking about the other rescued animals, Sharma said that around seven flap shell turtles were found displaced in Mumbai suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai near drainages where they must have been overflown with waters and some while trying to cross busy streets.

“They will be medically examined and released back to their natural habitat.”