Mumbai: City logs highest single-day spike of 823 new cases since Jan this year

The city has reported the highest single-day spike of 823 new COVID-19 cases since January this year on Friday. Five patients succumbed to the diseases in the city in the past 24 hours. This is the highest number of positive cases being reported in the city so far this year.

With Friday’s count, the total positive cases in the city rose to 3,17,310, with 11,435 fatalities. Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has dropped to 393 days from 525 days in the past seven days, while the weekly growth rate of cases has also increased to 0.18 per cent from 0.13 per cent during the same period.

However, the number COVID-19 tests also dropped to 18,366 on Friday as compared to 22,382 tests which were performed just a day before. Moreover the positivity rate also increased to 4.48 per cent from 3.28 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra also witnessed a spike in corona cases in the last 24 hours, with the state recording 6,112 new cases and 44 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, pushing its tally to 20,87,638, with 51,713 deaths till now.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said the cases will be increased for the next 14 days and then it will start to decrease. Following which they have urged citizens to follow covid norms. “We have to be more strict and vigilant to ensure corona protocols are being followed across the city. Following which we have also intensified action against the citizens not wearing the face mask and the crowded places like marriage halls and gymnasiums, for not following COVID-19 protocol. However he ruled the possibility of a second wave,” he said.