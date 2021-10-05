Mumbai: City logs 341 cases, doubling rate drops to 1,154 days

A day after reporting more than 500 cases, the city witnessed a drop in the daily Covid cases on Monday, with 341 new infections and two Covid deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours. This took the total count of positive cases to 7,44,730, with 16,127 fatalities till now. Meanwhile, the doubling rate of Mumbai dropped to 1,154 days, while the weekly growth rate to 0.06 per cent

Maharashtra also witnessed a drop in the Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with 2,026 new cases and 26 Covid fatalities being reported on Monday, pushing its tally to 65,62,514, with 1,39,233 deaths so far.

The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra is under control as the average daily cases are on decline for the past few months. In September, the city recorded 3,368 cases, against 4,944 cases in August, 7,737 cases in July and 10,542 cases in June.

However, officials are still worried about the upcoming festive season as Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali festivals are in October and November.

“The situation is under control at present as our daily cases are declining, but we are not allowed to be complacent. However, it may reverse if people will not strictly follow Covid protocols. We are closely monitoring the situation as the state has also decided to lift most of the curbs from this month,” said a senior official from the state health department.

