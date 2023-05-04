Mumbai: City lakes’ water stock falls to 23.44%; no ‘Plan B’ in case monsoon is delayed

File

The BMC has no immediate plan to cut water supply despite the city’s lakes’ water stock falling to 23.44%.

The depleting stock in the seven lakes indicates that the city might face a water crises in the coming days but the civic authorities have no ‘Plan B’ in case the monsoon is delayed.

Last week the government directed all municipal corporations to manage water stocks judiciously and prepare a crisis plan to meet demand till the monsoon arrives and fills the catchment areas.

Currently, city's seven lakes have around 3,39,258 lakh ML of water

The city requires 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) of water over the course of a year. The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water to the city every day and takes stock of available content annually on October 1, and accordingly decides on water cuts. Currently, the seven lakes have around 3,39,258 lakh ML of water.

The city faced a 15% water cut nearly for three weeks in April, after a tunnel got punctured in Thane. So the BMC has decided not to impose any water cuts immediately in the coming days. However, the civic authorities have requested the state government to allow them to draw additional water from the reserve stock of Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes.

“Due to pilferage and unauthorised connections, more than 20% or around 700 million litres of water is wasted daily,” a source said.

Failure in detecting minor leaks in underground pipes

“Failure in detecting minor leaks in underground pipes results in massive wastage of water. The city has witnessed a series of pipeline bursts over the last month. Around three million litres of water was wasted daily due to a tunnel punctured incident in Thane. So the BMC will now focus on plucking the leakages in the pipeline to save the water from getting wasted,” the source said.

The city faced a severe water crisis with 15%-30% water cuts in 2009. Water cuts were also imposed in 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2022, due to delay in monsoon or long breaks between spells of rain.

“The water stock that we currently have can last till July if we use it judiciously. But from the past experiences we have observed that the onset of monsoon gets delayed. So we are currently taking reviewing lakes’ levels every 15 days. We are closely monitoring the situation,”one civic official said.

"No immediate plans for water cuts"

“There are no immediate plans for water cuts,” Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P. Velarasu said.

He did not say what will happen in the monsoon is delayed.

“Considering the current lake level the BMC should have planned for a possible crises. The demands of the city increase every year, so the BMC should have developed additional sources of water. Nothing has changed in the last decade,” Ravi Raja, Congress leader and former opposition leader of the BMC, said.