Mumbai: City hotels launch very own food delivery platform, Waayu

Mumbai hotels have come up with their own online platform for food delivery that promises to be 15-20% cheaper than other aggregators. Named Waayu, the app is said to address the issues faced by restaurants and customers with existing online delivery services. Its brand ambassador is actor Suniel Shetty, who has invested in hotels himself.

Hotel industry bodies support the app

A product of Destek HORECA founded by tech entrepreneurs Anirudha Kotgire and Mandar Lande, Waayu has the support of Mumbai-based Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) and other industry bodies. It is a software as a service (SaaS) platform that connects customers with more than 1,000 Mumbai restaurants, including Bhagat Tarachand, Mahesh Lunch Home, Banana Leaf, Shiv Sagar, Guru Kripa, Kirti Mahal, Persian Darbar and Ladu Samrat.

Waayu not to charge commission from restaurants

Reportedly, Waayu does not charge any commission fees from restaurants, which enables them to offer competitive prices and better value to customers. The platform aims to provide customers with food that is affordable, timely, hygienic and high on quality, and avoid the problems of high prices, delays, poor hygiene, low quality and lack of customer support.

