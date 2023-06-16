Mumbai: City Has Water For 48 More Days

The city is water-secure only for the next 48 days as the stock in seven lakes responsible for its supply is only 16%. In case the monsoon gets delayed, the BMC is planning to impose 10-15% water cut but that decision would be taken at the end of this month. Officials said until then they are in ‘wait and watch’ mode.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu said, “We have received permission from the state government to use 75million litres per day (MLD) of reserve water stock from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna. A meeting will be held wherein engineers will review the onset pattern of monsoon and the available water stock.”



BMC receives water from Mumbai's seven lakes

The city’s seven lakes are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Madhya Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi. The BMC supplies potable 3,850 MLD to Mumbai. The civic body’s hydraulic department regularly reviews the available stock and draws water plans for each year.

Last year, the levels had dipped to 11% and a 10% cut was imposed. Later, there was plenty of rainfall in July and the cut was withdrawn after 12 days. This year, too, the chances of water cuts are high.

The BMC spends ₹28 per million litre, which includes purification, supply and maintenance. The rates differ with users; there are different charges for domestic and commercial users (₹5 to ₹95). As per the decision taken in the standing committee, the BMC needs to increase water charges every year, but all political parties have opposed increasing water tax, which the BMC has indicated would be followed.

GRAPHIC

Water stock

2023: 1,28,873 million lt (8.9%)

2022: 1,77,130 million lt (12.24%)

2021: 1,84,496 million lt (12.75%)