Mumbai: City gets first EV charging stn in parking lot at Dadar

Advertisement

The BMC, on Tuesday, kickstarted its first charging station for electric vehicles at a public parking lot in Kohinoor building, Dadar (W). The charging station was inauguated by state minister of environment Aaditya Thackeray, who said that a survey will be conducted by the BMC to ensure more such charging points are installed in the city. The parking facility will be owned and managed by the BMC.

Assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of G-north ward Kiran Dighavkar said that more such charging points will be set up at BMC-owned parking facilities across the city. “The charging stations are equipped to charge all types of vehicles, irrespective of their brand. We will be introducing more such charging points at parking lots managed by the BMC,” Dighavkar said.

The price of charging an electric vehicle is Rs 15 per unit. It takes around 20 to 30 units to fully charge a vehicle which would cost Rs 200 to Rs 400.

So far, a total of five chargers have been installed at the facility, which includes two DC fast chargers. This will enable to charge four vehicles at a time. Also, three AC slow chargers will be able to charge three vehicles at a time.

It takes around one to one-and-a-half hour to fully charge a vehicle using a fast charger. While a slow charger used to take around six to seven hours. Dighavkar added that the charging stations will be operational round the clock and will be able to charge 72 vehicles in a day.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:27 PM IST