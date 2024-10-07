Mumbai: City Cyber Helpline Recovers ₹114.36 Crore For Fraud Victims In 9 Months

Cyber Crime | Unsplash

Mumbai: In the past nine months, the city crime branch's cyber helpline police, in collaboration with banks and payment gateways, have recovered Rs 114.36 crore for victims of cyber fraud. The funds, which were blocked or frozen in numerous accounts, are returned to the victims after legal procedures are completed, Said DCP Datta Nalawade.

Police have urged cybercrime victims to report on helpline 1930 without delay.

"The helpline 1930 team works round the clock. It registered 46002 complaints of cybercrime between January to September 2024," said Police sub inspector Mangesh Bhor. "The helpline police personnel, working in three shifts, saved or blocked money lost by cyber fraud victims by freezing the accounts allegedly belonging to the fraudsters."

Mumbai Police Recover Rs 1.1 Crore in 24 Hours.This action was taken by the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, in which Rs 1.1 crore was recovered within 24 hours. In a total of six cases, Mumbai Police recovered Rs 1.1 crore within 24 hours. Amount recovered in cybercrimes cases almost like the "Digital Arrest Scam." Out of six cases, one complainant is businessman from bandra, who lost Rs.1.1crore. Out of Rs.1.1 crore, cyber police has recover amount more than 64 lakhs.

Success was achieved by victims were call to the 1930 helpline number during the golden hours of cyber fraud. In 2024, january to September Mumbai Police have saved a total of around Rs 114 crore from cyber fraud cases.