Mumbai: City corporators get their performance report card

With just about six months left for the civic polls in Mumbai, a survey by Praja Foundation, a Mumbai based NGO, has categorised 198 of the total 220 municipal corporators as top, average and underperformers.

In its annual performance report card of municipal corporators, Praja has attributed scores to elected public representatives based on performance, quality of questions asked in civic and ward committee meetings, attendance in BMC meetings and their criminal records and pending chargesheets.

As per the scoresheet, only two corporators have scored above 80 per cent, while 20 have scored between 70 per cent and 80 per cent. The remaining 198 corporators have scored between 35 per cent and 69 per cent.

The top three performing corporators are Ravi Raja (Congress), Samadhan Sarvankar (Shiv Sena) and Harish Chheda (BJP). Meanwhile, the three on the bottom of the list are Gulnaz Salim Qureshi (AIMIM), Sagar Singh (BJP) and Parmeshwar Kadam (Shiv Sena).

One of the key takeaways of the survey is the Samajwadi Party, which has only six elected corporators in the BMC, but has been ranked as third-best performing political party in the BMC. With 28 corporators, Congress has been identified as the top-performing political party in the BMC, followed by the Shiv Sena with 92 corporators.

The report card also reveals that between 2018 and 2021, the quality of questions addressed by the elected public representatives has not improved. In 2018, the average score of the quality of questions asked was 43.29 while in 2021, the score stood at 32.97.

The report states that only 18 per cent of the elected corporators contribute to 45 per cent of the questions that have been asked in the 2017-21 tenure. It also reveals that the attendance of the corporators has also dipped by an eight per cent margin, owing to the pandemic.

Out of 220 corporators, 219 do not prioritise citizens’ complaints in their deliberations. The graph reveals that 185 corporators have scored 35 per cent in addressing civic grievances raised by citizens of their constituencies, while only one has scored between 50 per cent and 60 per cent in this category.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 12:21 AM IST