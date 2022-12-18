Mumbai: City continues to sizzle, records highest temperature in country at 35.9°C

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: For the second day in succession on Saturday, Mumbai’s maximum temperature was the highest in the country at 35.9°C. Ratnagiri was next at 35.4°C.

On Friday, the city had recorded a maximum of 35.6°C. The city has been recording temperatures 2-3°C over its normal range for December and India Meteorological Department official Sushma Nair said a recent depression and weather system may be the cause.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the city in December was 38°C in 1987. On Saturday, Santa Cruz recorded a minimum of 23.4°C with 56% relative humidity. Colaba recorded a minimum of 24.8°C and a maximum of 33.4°C, with 81% relative humidity.