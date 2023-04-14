Mumbai: City commuters bear brunt of shrinking BEST fleet amid delayed delivery of new buses

File

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking fleet is shrinking steadily, with city commuters bearing the brunt in this scorching heat. While 12 old buses are being phased out routinely every month, the delivery of new buses has been delayed.

For one, AC double-decker buses were launched with much fanfare and a contract for 900 was approved but only two of the promised first batch of 50 were delivered till March 31.

Officials said of the 2,100 single-decker AC buses, around 25% were expected last year and the rest by December this year, but till the date only 15% have been received.

Reasons for the delay

The delay is being attributed to the lengthy clearance and test process for batteries. As a result, the BEST fleet has fallen to nearly 3300, which includes 1,582 buses on wet lease from private contractors. “If we had received all buses as per contracts, our fleet might have been 4,000-strong,” and official said.

Officials said this is alarming, especially given the ambitious target of a 7,000-strong fleet by early 2024 and 10,000 by 2026. Currently, nearly 35 lakh passengers take BEST buses every day. The reduction in the fleet has resulted in reduced frequency and long waiting time at bus stops.

Wet lease model

According to the BEST workers’ union, since the last few years, the Undertaking has been pushing for wet lease buses over its own fleet. Under the wet lease model, a private agency provides vehicles and drivers and foots the fuel bill, while BEST pays the monthly lease and earns from ticket sales.

Ramesh Shinde, a 56-year-old commuter from Vikhroli, using BEST buses for over four decades, said, “BEST is considered the second lifeline of the city after trains and the reduction in the number of buses is alarming. The situation needs to be tackled as soon as possible.”

