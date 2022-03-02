Mumbai: City Christians observe Ash Wednesday, say fasting makes them better people

Mumbai: After two years of non-congregational guidelines owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Christians from Mumbai came together to observe Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lent with the sign of the cross on their foreheads with ash.

With Ash Wednesday begins the Lent season for the Christian community, which is a 40-day season (not counting the Sundays) for repentance, fasting, reflection, followed by celebration on Easter at the end. Lent asks believers to set aside a time each year for fasting and focusing on Jesus Christ’s life, mainly his ministry, death, and resurrection.

At the end of 40 days, Good Friday is observed when Christ sacrifices himself on the cross and on the third day, the Easter Sunday, he resurrects, as a symbol of good over evil.

Teena Varghese, a Christian from Santacruz said, “For me, Lent is the most important time of the year as a Christian because we get to reflect on our sins and repent. In our community, fasting during these 40 days does not only mean avoiding meat, but it is also about abstaining from things that we like which are not good for us. This helps us become better people by following Christ’s example.”

The Archbishop of Bombay Oswald Cardinal Gracias, during his message, said, “The ash is put in the form of the cross on the forehead symbolising repentance and reminding us that we are dust and to dust we shall return. The cross also reminds us that we belong to God. This year during Lent, we will also pray in a special way for Ukrainians afflicted by war.”

Ivan D’cruz, a Catholic from Colaba, said, “Ash Wednesday reminds me to start contemplating on the wrong things I may have done and repent and turn to good ways. Me and my family fast and pray during this season. It is an important time when we get to reflect and become better people.”

Vatican’s annual message in preparation for Lent 2022 by Pope Francis was on the reflection of St Paul's epistle to the Galatians: “Let us not grow tired of doing good, for in due time we shall reap our harvest, if we do not give up.”

The Pope said, “Lent invites us to a change in mindset, so that life’s truth and beauty may be found not so much in possessing as in giving, not so much in accumulating as in sowing and sharing goodness.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:40 PM IST