Mumbai: City can expect relief from hot and dry weather soon; IMD says rainfall will pick up pace again this weekend

After a break of almost two weeks, the financial capital can now expect some relief from the hot and dry weather. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast, stating rainfall will pick up pace again starting this weekend. The IMD has issued a yellow alert from July 10 to July 11, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places likely to be witnessed in areas around Mumbai and Thane.

As predicted last week, light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in Mumbai and adjoining areas on Thursday. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Raigad for July 11 to July 13, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar over the next two days. Rainfall will pick up pace starting Sunday