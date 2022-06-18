Mumbai: City builder held in 12 cr cheating case

PTI

The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police on Friday arrested Jayesh Shah, a Mumbai based builder with a string of cheating cases registered against him in the city.

The case was registered against Shah in May this year, after 30 people who had booked flats in one of his projects – Gaurav Legend in Oshiwara – approached the EOW. Shah was booked but went missing immediately, and the Housing I unit of the EOW had been on the lookout for him since then.

“On Friday, we received information about Shah's whereabouts and picked him up from his office in Kandivali. He was arrested and produced in court, and was remanded to our custody till June 27,” a senior EOW officer said.

The officer added that, according to statements recorded from the victims, Shah started accepting bookings for flats in Gaurav Legend in 2011 and collected a total of Rs 12.14 crores from the victims, even signing sale agreements with them. However, he neither obtained requisite permissions for the project nor did he complete the construction, after which the victims registered a complaint against him.

Shah has ten other cases of cheating of a similar nature registered against him and has also been arrested in some of those in the past, officials said.