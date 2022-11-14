Mumbai: City beautification work stuck in tender and work order process | File pic

After the Shinde-Fadnavis government came into existence, the BMC commissioner in the month of September declared the Mumbai Beautification programme (MBP) to beautify Mumbai. Commissioner allocated Rs. 1750 cr. for the project. The BMC commissioner had directed his officers to complete at least 50 percent of the work by December 16 and the remaining 50 percent of work before March 2023.

But as of today, two months have passed but beautification work has been stuck in the tender and work order process. Senior BMC officer has accepted the delay and said that after November 25 most of the beautification work will begin in most of the wards.

Under this programme, BMC is going to undertake the repair and maintenance of Roads, Bridges, footpaths, traffic islands, and beaches. Along with that cleaning of public places, planting of trees on both sides of the roads, sitting arrangements beside roads, and the illumination of chowks and important places of Mumbai. construction of community toilets and setting up digital advertisements on highways were also on BMC's list.

According to the BMC officer, the works of MBP were not in the 2018 prescribed scheduled rate of BMC. Therefore officers are facing the problem of fixing rates of work and officers are issuing tenders carefully so in future they should not face any inquiries.

Senior Officer of BMC said, "It is true that work of Mumbai beautification work in many wards has not been started yet. Because the work is in a tender and work order process. After November 25, the work will start in many wards. Next month you will see progress and much work will be done in January."

He also said, "Even though the deadline is near, we have to follow a tender procedure. 21 days will have to be given to bidders. After fixing the contractor more time goes into issuing work orders."

As of today, Two tenders of MBP have been cancelled. 20 crore tenders In Andheri West and the Second tender worth Rs. 24 crore in Malad got cancelled. BJP MLA Vinod Mishra and Amit Satam had alleged rigging in tenders. BJP corporator of Kandivali, Kamlesh Yadav also alleged cartelization in the tender process of Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar area.