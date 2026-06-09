Mumbai: Citizens Transform St George Hospital Mortuary Into State-Of-The-Art Post-Mortem Facility

Rahul Narwekar inaugurates the upgraded St. George Hospital mortuary developed through a citizen-led initiative in South Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, June 9: Collaborative efforts between Colaba residents and elected representatives have culminated in the complete transformation of the post-mortem centre at St. George Hospital in south Mumbai into a state-of-the-art facility.

The newly upgraded complex, featuring a 24-body cold storage capacity, a modern viewing gallery for students, and upgraded infrastructure, was officially inaugurated on Tuesday by Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Citizen-led initiative

The initiative began when Renu Kapoor, founder of the Dignity in Death Foundation, visited the hospital mortuary to collect the post-mortem report of her driver. Shocked by the poor condition of the facility — including broken doors and the absence of an ice plant — Kapoor resolved to revamp the centre.

She mobilised 34 fellow residents from Colaba to advocate for a dignified and hygienic post-mortem facility. The upgraded post-mortem complex is now fully operational.

Inauguration and official remarks

Speaking at the inauguration, Rahul Narwekar highlighted the urgent need for such a facility. “This hospital handles a large number of accident cases. A high-quality post-mortem facility was the need of the hour in South Mumbai. With full cooperation from the state government, we have successfully delivered a state-of-the-art mortuary at St. George Hospital,” he said.

Expressing her gratitude, Renu Kapoor said the new facility marks a remarkable transformation. “It is heartening for citizens to see this beautiful new structure, complete with a viewing gallery for students and pristine white interiors. We have moved from a dilapidated room with broken doors to a state-of-the-art centre where the cold storage rooms can now respectfully accommodate up to 24 bodies. This has become possible due to sustained citizen efforts, and we sincerely thank our MLA Rahul Narwekar and corporators Makarand Narwekar and Gauravi Shivalkar for their unwavering support,” she said.

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Acknowledgment of citizen efforts

BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar, who was present at the event, praised the role played by local citizens in driving the project.

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