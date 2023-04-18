Mumbai: Citizens, social activists urge BMC to ensure safety measures on hoardings ahead of monsoon | File Photo

Mumbai: After the tragic incident of hoarding collapsed in Pune, the citizens and the social activists have urged BMC to ensure the safety measures of hoardings erected with permission in Mumbai before the arrival of monsoon. However, the civic official claimed that they keep vigil on the hoardings legally erected and verifies if the structural certificate is taken from the civic engineer every two years.

Pimpri Chinchwad hoarding crash

Five people lost their lives and three others were injured after a hoarding collapsed in Kiwale, Dehuroad area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday evening. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds had forced several citizens to take shelter under the hoarding and got trapped in the incident. The city’s prime locations, busiest spots are a favourite spots for erecting illegal hoardings and banners. Anil Galgali, an activist said, " More than 80 percent hoardings in Mumbai are found to be illegal. While the one erected with all the permissions are not as per the civic guidelines. We also doubt if the civic body ever ensures the safety measures taken during erecting legal hoardings. So to avoid such incidents in Mumbai the BMC should monitor all the hoardings legally permitted."

City prone to such incidents due to changing weather

Godfrey Pimenta, a founder of WatchDog Foundation said, "Because of changing weather patterns the cyclones are happening in Mumbai and the city is prone to such types of calamities. So wherever hoardings are erected they have to give a structural stability certificate. Most of the hoardings are prominently located on the top of the buildings, and suddenly if it collapses due to heavy wind in monsoon, such tragic incidents may happen even in our city. So the civic body should ensure proper safety measures."

However, the sources of the license department said, "Before permitting the hoarding bigger in size on private property the owners have to take a certificate from the structural engineer of the BMC. Also the civic engineers visits the site and verifies if the hoarding is as per the norms and strong enough. They also have to take a certificate from the structural engineer after every two years."