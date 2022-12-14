e-Paper Get App
The Mumbai Traffic Police as a part of their campaign to promote wearing helmets sarcastically asked netizens what they were doing not wearing helmets while riding. The tweet on helmets, however, didn't go well as people expressed their anger.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 08:06 AM IST
Mumbai: Citizens pull up Traffic police after mocking tweet on wearing helmets | File Photo
The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) on Tuesday sarcastically asked netizens on Twitter what they were doing not wearing helmets while riding. The move is a part of their campaign aimed at spreading awareness regarding the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers. The tweet on helmets, however, didn't go well as people expressed their anger.

One of MTP's tweets read, “You were born to slay; what are you doing not wearing your helmet? #IwasBornToSlay.”

To this, responses poured in questioning, “Are dumpers, cranes, road rollers allowed on WEH during peak hours, especially between 8am and 8pm. Born to be stuck in traffic??”

Another tweeter said, “Born to cut challans and not working on traffic management,” while yet another said, “You were born to control traffic and provide relief to motorists, why are you sending useless bot replies and doing absolutely nothing about issues raised by the general public and only harassing the common man with unnecessary challans?”

Another user questioned MTP's work ethics saying “You were made to keep the roads safe for commuters, but what are you doing?” while one raised the point of being fined twice for the same offense, with no relief from the authorities when approached.

According to an MTP officer at Dadar, people tend to carry helmets but refrain from using them citing various factors including getting sweaty, feeling claustrophobic or fear of their hairstyle getting ruined.

“On some days we simply ask them to wear their helmet but when we do so, they continue to disregard the rules, even though they have been put in place for their own safety,” the officer said.

The officer added that usually people are fined for not wearing helmets, but in some cases, they are also sent to traffic chowkis for short counselling sessions that highlight the need and importance of using helmets.

In June, the authorities made it mandatory to wear a helmet, for both the rider and pillion, as per the Motor Vehicles Act. Authorities had also warned of strict action against those flouting the rule. If caught, a fine of Rs 500 is imposed on the riders or licenses are suspended.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

