Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 10:14 PM IST

Mumbai: Citizens protest against BMC's cycle track project venturing into Powai lake

Powai lake is presently a habitat for crocodiles, activist says cycle track will destroy the same and give rise to man-animal conflict
Staff Reporter
Mumbai: The citizens of Mumbai have demonstrated a protest on Sunday against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC's) ongoing cycle track work which is venturing into the Powai lake. Nishant Bangera, a leading activist based in Mumbai raised concern over destruction of environment due to this cycle track project.

Bangera said, "Though the work is being done in an environmentally protected area but no information about the environment impact assessment study is available and approval from the Forest department. BMC officials failed to show any of the documents which says that the cycle track is being developed legally. Besides, the Powai lake is a natural habitat for the crocodile. They are seen basking. For this cycle track the lake is being reclaimed so obviously these wildlife will come on road and cause conflict with humans."

Similarly others added that when there is a parallel cycle track existing then why a new one having a shorter route from the lake is being developed?

According to the people who have been watching the project work found that about 1.5 km of the cycle track is passing through the Powai Lake of the total project which BMC is undertaking. Currently, the work of putting small stones and gabion structure us being build to create a cycling track. Citizens opposing the projects wants government to immediately stop the work causing any further damage to the Powai lake having fragile biodiversity.

