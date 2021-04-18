Mumbai: Citizens outside Mumbai confused over colour code for vehicles

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale introduced red, green and yellow strikers to ensure strict imposition of travel. Citizens from Thane and Navi Mumbai, who travel to Mumbai, are confused as no such rule has been implemented in their cities. However, Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey said that the sticker is to be self-applied and not provided by the police.

People from Thane and Navi Mumbai visit Mumbai and claim they visited the local police station in their jurisdiction and were informed it is only applicable in Mumbai.

However, when asked Nagrale about any instruction to Navi Mumbai and Thane police in this regard, he said, "Instructions to other units can be given by the DGP."

When asked about any instruction to other city and district police across Maharashtra, the DGP said, "This sticker is to be self-applied and is not provided by police. Any paper of that colour can be used. Police have no role. We are monitoring and trying to facilitate movement of traffic."

Nabil Sakharkar, an engineer with a pharma company, says he visits different pharma companies across the state. On Sunday he reached the Kamothe police station in Navi Mumbai to know about the sticker system. "I visited the police station and inquired about the stickers. The informed politely that is not applicable in Navi Mumbai. They had no such instruction to distribute such stickers," he added.

Tahir Ali Khan, who provides generator services to quarantine centres in Thane, Navi-Mumbai and Khopoli, approached local police stations in Panvel and was informed that they have no such instructions. "Last week after the lockdown was imposed, I prepared a pass for essential service. Now a new sticker was announced. The sticker is a better option than a pass to indicate the emergency. If any such rules and regulations are made, it should be for the entire state and not for a particular city,” he said.

A Thane resident on condition of anonymity said, "Firstly traveling is only allowed for essential services. After the sticker news spread, people started approaching the local police to get the stickers so that they could reach their workplace. The lockdown is full of confusion.”

Meanwhile, a senior Mumbai police officer, who was stationed at Mulund Toll Naka, said, "Any vehicles mostly essential services which are allowed coming from other city or district or state should have a sticker. Our policemen stationed at Dahisar, Mulund and Vashi toll naka are checking the same. On the first two days we will allow vehicles without stickers. And those who are not allowed will be distributed with the sticker after checking the authenticities. Further action will be taken accordingly," he added.