Mumbai: Citizens criticise MBMC sewage tax

Bhayandar: It has been more than eight years since the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) imposed a eight per cent levy in the form of “Sewage Facility” tax on the local populace.

However, the facility continues to elude a large area — especially the rural and coastal pockets of the twin-city. Local villagers and residents who have been deprived of the facility have finally decided to raise a banner of revolt against the civic administration over the unjustified levy.

Treading cautiously on the sensitive issue, the civic administration to broker peace has scheduled a meeting with the agitating villagers on Friday.