Mumbai: Citizens bewildered as glitches in vaccination applications continue

The Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) platform, specially designed to drive the coronavirus immunisation programme in the country and the Arogya Setu app continues to face glitches as beneficiaries complain they were marked 'not vaccinated' despite being vaccinated. Also, no proper channel to address the issue has left the residents bewildered and worried.

Amid the rush to get vaccinated, many people across the city have encountered a technical glitch, and they have complained that there is not help by BMC or even the vaccination centres to address this issue. Many people have complained that even after getting vaccinated they have been marked as not vaccinated in the app.

Ninad Siddhaye, former journalist, P R executive and resident of Vile Parle, took his first vaccine jab on April 7, at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Covid Centre along with three others. However, while his three friends received the message confirming their vaccination hours after they took the jab, Siddhaye did not receive any such confirmation. "A few days after I found out from my friends and even my parents had got a confirmation message about the vaccination, I checked my registration on the Arogya Setu App and to my shock, it marked me not vaccinated. I re-checked and it still showed the same status. I even have the receipt from the BKC centre with the stamp that they handed over to me after I got vaccinated on April 7, however, that receipt only shows the date and not my name or Aadhar card number," lamented Siddhaye adding that what if he goes for the second dose of vaccination and they still count it as the first one.

In another example of a similar glitch residents Malad, Vallabhbahi Tank and his wife Rekha Tank got their first vaccine dose on March 5 at Nanavati Hospital, they later took their second dose of vaccine on April 6, at Tunga hospital in Malad however, even after taking two doses of vaccines the couples vaccination status showed that they got only first dose. After rounds of inquiry with the BMC ward office and the vaccination centres, the status has not changed and their second dose of vaccination has not been acknowledged on the app even today.

"After inquiring with BMC and the vaccination centre where my parents took their vaccine jabs we were just given a technical helpline number. However, we have received no help to date. There is no acknowledgement of the second dose. The sad part is there is no proper channel that can address their issue and help citizens who are confused and getting anxious due to these glitches," said Dipesh Tanks the Malad couple son.

When approached a BMC official said, " Yes we have received complaints from many, however, we can only register the beneficiaries at the centre and update it once they get their vaccine jabs. Every vaccination centres are also handing over a receipt to every beneficiary. However, we cannot directly address the technical glitch with the Co-Win or Arogya Setu app from here."