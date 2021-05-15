Mumbai: CISF constable loses Rs 1.23 lakh to cyber fraud

A 30-year-old constable attached to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) became the latest victim of cyber fraud after he was duped of Rs 1.23 lakh after he ordered two sarees for his wife. The constable was worried as the shipment was delayed and went online in search of the logistics company's number and ended up losing the money.

The constable posted at The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) had ordered two sarees for his wife worth ₹ 9,098 last week. The sarees were scheduled to be delivered on Thursday, however the shipment was delayed due to the pandemic, he immediately lodged his grievances with the shopping portal and asked for the delivery boy's number so that he could directly contact him. However the portal refused to share the number as it was against their policy and assured him delivery by next evening.

The constable who was in a hurry then tried to track his order and went online in search of the logistics company's number and contacted them. This time again, the person posing as the company's representative refused to share delivery boy's number and asked the constable to update his address for timely delivery, he asked the constable to pay ₹5 and shared a link.