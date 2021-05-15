Mumbai: CISF constable loses Rs 1.23 lakh to cyber fraud

A 30-year-old constable attached to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) became the latest victim of cyber fraud after he was duped of Rs 1.23 lakh after he ordered two sarees for his wife. The constable was worried as the shipment was delayed and went online in search of the logistics company's number and ended up losing the money.
The constable posted at The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) had ordered two sarees for his wife worth ₹ 9,098 last week. The sarees were scheduled to be delivered on Thursday, however the shipment was delayed due to the pandemic, he immediately lodged his grievances with the shopping portal and asked for the delivery boy's number so that he could directly contact him. However the portal refused to share the number as it was against their policy and assured him delivery by next evening.
The constable who was in a hurry then tried to track his order and went online in search of the logistics company's number and contacted them. This time again, the person posing as the company's representative refused to share delivery boy's number and asked the constable to update his address for timely delivery, he asked the constable to pay ₹5 and shared a link.
As the payment failed, the 'representatives' told him to download Anydesk application and gain control of his phone and debited ₹ 50,000 from his account. When the constable pointed out the mistake, the fraudster on the pretext of refunding the money asked the constable to allow him access and again transferred ₹ 49,000 from his account
Unaware of the modus operandi, the constable again contacted the fraudster, this time again he asked for the access and as the constable allowed him he withdrew another ₹24,000 from his account.
After realising his mistake the constable blocked his account and approached the police. The Trombay police registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code sections for cheating by personation (419) and cheating (420) along with section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology act, said police.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)