Mumbai: Cinema Snack Just Got A Bit More Tasty; Lower GST Makes Popcorn Cheaper

In a major relief for both movie-going audiences and theatre owners, the applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on food and beverages across cinema halls has witnessed a mighty reduction from 18% to 5%, resulting in reduced popcorn prices.

The decision will serve as a much-needed temptation to ensure footfalls at the ticket windows for cinema halls that have been witnessing a slump, post-COVID, sources said.

An obviously elated management of PVR Cinemas took to social media to share its revised menu card (with rates) of the food and beverages being offered at their counters. Visitors can now enjoy an unlimited supply of popcorn and cola with as many refills as desired on weekends.

GST rate is not applicable if visitors purchase tickets online

In its 50th meeting that convened on July 11, the GST Council observed that food and beverages served will be applicable for taxation on two conditional grounds. The first is that they are a part of the main service rendered. Secondly, if a movie ticket has been purchased with food and beverages included. If visitors purchase the tickets online, then the GST rate is not applicable.

In the current scenario, movie tickets priced below ₹100 attract a GST rate of 12%, while tickets priced above the mentioned cut-off are applicable for GST at 18%.

Cinema owners and movie buffers are enthralled

Cinema owners and the general public have welcomed this decision and are viewing it in the best interest of ensuring a wholesome experience. Much of the sustenance and economic welfare of cinema halls across the country depend upon the food and beverage services rendered. It has been observed that close to 35% of the earnings secured at cinema halls come from the food and beverage counters.

