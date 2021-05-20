Mumbai: CIDCO will provide trunk infra to NAINA township

The CIDCO has decided to provide trunk infrastructure to the Integrated Township Project being approved by the government in NAINA jurisdiction, as per directives from the state government. The development of ITP requires a minimum 18-meter road and the project proponent has to acquire and develop the infrastructure including the road. The decision has been taken against the observation that the project proponent is unable to provide required access and is insisting for acquisition of access road to the planning authority, CIDCO said.

“CIDCO has decided to provide trunk infrastructure to the Integrated Township Project in NAINA region against the backdrop of incapability by the project proponent to develop it. In order to stimulate the development of the Integrated Township Project and to avoid the further delay in the development of the trunk infrastructure, the corporation will act as facilitator for the same,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, VC&MD, CIDCO.

CIDCO was appointed as special planning authority for development of Navi Mumbai International Airport Influenced Notified Area (NAINA) on January 10, 2013. The Development Plan of NAINA prepared by CIDCO was sanctioned by the state government on September 16, 2019. This plan consists mainly Development zones (residential and mixed use), low development zone, recreation zone and industrial and warehousing zones.

Considering the directives, in low priority areas, it is necessary for the special planning authority to intervene in such matter and land acquisition for access where affordable housing through private initiative are developed without any cost to the planning authority or government, CIDCO stated. Accordingly, it is decided that CIDCO should act as the facilitator for providing the infrastructure including DP and ITP for acquisition. Under section 126 of the MR&TP ACT, 1996, the land acquisition is possible through various modes such as transferable development rights; by consent award; monetary compensation by direct purchase by direct negotiation and by monetary compensation as per Land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement Act, 2013, it said. For acquisition, the project proponent should apply to CIDCO followed by the execution of an agreement, binding the proponent.

After land acquisition, all the lands will vest with CIDCO and the proponent shall execute the access road as per the specifications and supervision of Engineering department, CIDCO. In case CIDCO has to execute the road, then the project proponent shall deposit the cost as worked out by CIDCO and the same shall be paid in advance at the time of issuing tender and any enhancement or reduction due to final tender value shall be on actual basis. For this, CIDCO shall levy 14% supervision charges on the project proponent. The project proponent has to maintain the road for 10 years or till the taking over by the local authority.