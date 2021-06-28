Mumbai: CIDCO seeks suggestions to develop Nhava island as a tourist spot, floats EOI

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated an expression of interest seeking plans from interested stakeholders for the development of Nhava island in Navi Mumbai. The island is situated very close to the Mumbai Transharbors Link (MTHL) connecting Sewri and Nhava and is also connected to Ulwe Node in Navi Mumbai, near Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Since the island area falls in Recreational Park Zone (RPZ), the CIDCO is of view that this entire land parcel can be used for tourism development or is an excellent location for cultural and social activities like Picnic Spot.

CIDCO is in possession of approx. 60 ha. of land pocket at Nhava. This is a peninsular area with Karanjade and Thane Creeks spanning on three sides facing the historic Elephanta island. This location is situated very close to the Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL) connecting Sewri.

Being the land parcel situated along the coastal stretch, the Coastal Zone Regulation (CRZ) permission is applicable.

In addition, as per the Navi Mumbai Development Plan, this area falls in Recreational Park Zone (RPZ).

However, before embarking on the development plan, CIDCO decided to get gain a deeper understanding of the prevailing market sentiments, investor confidence, and domains of their interest, aspirations of potential buyers and any other idea for the development of Nhava island as a successful development model.

“It is expected that all the potential stakeholders would be able to provide their valuable inputs to help CIDCO in formulating its development strategy and way forward to create a financially viable, economically sustainable and an attractive and eco-friendly development for the future,” said an official from CIDCO. He added that the purpose of EOI is to create awareness among the industry players about the proposed project and to undertake an industry consultation to gauge their inputs on the key parameters such as the preference of land use, area requirement, development model, lease terms, to name a few, and also fresh ideas in terms of development. The outcome of the EOI process may help CIDCO in determining the terms and conditions of the next stages such as Master Plan layouts, Request for Proposals (RFP) etc.