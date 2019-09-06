Mumbai: CIDCO floats lottery of 814 affordable homes in Kharghar

In good news for homebuyers, on Thursday, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated a lottery of 814 affordable homes in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar.

According to DNA, CIDCO has floated a lottery of 814 homes of its Swapnapurti Project. Of this 615 homes are for Lower Income Group (LIG) while the remaining are for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. These homes are priced at Rs 39.17 lakh for LIG, while Rs 24.99 lakh for EWS. The applications are being accepted from September 5, while the lottery is scheduled to be held on October 17.

The affordable housing project of CIDCO at Navi Mumbai's Kharghar is around seven kilometres from Kharghar station, and close to the upcoming metro station. The buildings built by CIDCO will have 24 hours of water supply along with a fire fighting mechanism installed. A senior official told the leading daily that, "The building has been constructed using modern technology. The complex where these buildings are has reputed educational institutes too." The project has also already received an Occupation Certificate.

According to the report, the CIDCO is also planning another lottery of close to 9,000-10,000 homes of which around 8,000 homes are in the registration process with Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA). Majority of these homes are located in Taloja, while some are in Kharghar and other nodes of Navi Mumbai.