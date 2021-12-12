Mumbai: Churchgate-Dahanu Road local train services disrupted as overhead wire snaps

Down local train services of the Western Railway were disrupted in Mumbai on Sunday evening after an overhead wire snapped at Dahisar station, said an official.

"Suburban services on the down slow corridor stopped after the overhead wire, from which power is drawn to run the train, snapped around 5.45 am at platform number one of Dahisar station," the officials said.

"After getting information, concerned officials immediately rushed to the spot to tackle the problem. The maintenance was done quickly within hours and down slow line services were back again at 7.38 pm," said the spokesperson of WR.

According to sources, due to this problem, two local trains were stuck between the section. As result, several passengers were forced to walk on the tracks.

However, railway officials said that for the convenience of passengers, during the period, down slow line services were diverted on the fast line.

"Two local services were stuck between the section, others were diverted on fast line from Borivali and Goregaon," said officials.

The Western Railway runs local trains from Churchgate in south Mumbai to Palghar's Dahanu station, located about 120 km from Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 09:43 PM IST