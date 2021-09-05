Mumbai: Chunabhatti police arrest four people from Nashik for dacoity and looting taxi driver

The Chunabhatti police have arrested four people from Nashik for committing a dacoity and looting a taxi driver. The police said the accused first sprayed chilli spray on the taxi driver and ran away taking his mobile phone and documents.

The police said the incident took place on the wee hours of September 2 at 2:40 am. Around five people boarded the taxi of Lalit Tiwari from Byculla. The accused then asked the driver to drop them at Mulund. "While going on the Sion-Mulund highway, one of them asked to stop aside, as he had to go for nature call. At around 3:30pm the taxi stopped near Everard Nagar. "While, one of them threatened Tiwari by keeping a knife on his throat and took Rs 1,200 from his pocket. When the taxi driver tried to resist one of them was assaulted with a knife. While another took a chilli spray and sprayed it on Tiwari's face and eyes. Later they took the mobile phone license and batch of Tiwari and fled away," said a police officer from Chunabhatti police station.

The police said Tiwari was rubbing his eyes on the road, when the beat marshal found him and after questioning found out about the incident. "The team of police started investigating to trace the accused. With the help of locals, one of them was traced and detained. The cash and sharp weapon was seized from the accused," said a police officer.

A case was then registered at Chunabhatti police station under section 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian penal code.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Gaurav Dhanvare, 20, Krishna Maghade 19, Mayur Nikam, 20 and Mehul Jadhav, 18. "We have arrested four people from Nashik and searched for the fifth accused. All the four were arrested on Friday and remanded in police custody till September. We haven't found any past record and suspect they especially came to Mumbai to commit a dacoity," Dilip Pagare, senior police inspector, Chunabhatti police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 09:35 PM IST