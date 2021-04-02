Mumbai: Christian community observes Good Friday via online services

For the second time in a row, the Christians across the world observed Good Friday, the most significant day of mourning in the faith, from their homes by attending online Mass services. Most churches in Mumbai conducted online Mass services but few churches conducted multiple offline Mass services where only 50 people were permitted to attend as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The Archdiocese of Bombay, the apex body for Roman Catholic churches in Mumbai, conducted online services for the public through its YouTube channel on Friday. Fr Nigel Barrett, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay, said, "We have informed all churches to encourage online Mass services considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation."

Members of the Christian community expressed the need to maintain safety protocols against COVID-19 and avoid crowding. Lourdes Paul, a resident of Vasai, said, "I attended the Good Friday Mass service online because we need to avoid crowding especially when the Covid-19 cases are increasing. We have to take precautionary measures while praying and following our faith from our homes."

While John Aranha, a resident of Jogeshwari, said, "After attending church services via online mode for an entire year, we have got used to it. Although sometimes we miss the community interaction and receiving Holy Communion, it is important to maintain distancing and prevent spread of Covid-19 infection during such crucial times."