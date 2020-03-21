Mumbai: CHM college forces staff to work exposing them to risk

Mumbai: Despite repeated directions from the state government to allow teachers and non-teaching staff to work from home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the management of the C.H.M. College, Ulhasnagar has directed all members to report at 10 am in the college or face disciplinary action. Non-teaching staff and teachers have refused to work claiming, “the college is putting them at high risk by forcing them to work.”On Thursday, the management of C.H.M. College, sent a notice to all non-teaching to report on time to work till March 25, 2020. The notice read, “All non-teaching staff including department, library, floor peons, cleaning staff and other members are required to report on time for their duties till March 25. Members are required to report on time to avoid any disciplinary action.”Non-teaching staff revealed the college is not following directions given by the state as all exams are cancelled and all college activities are postponed till March 31. Devendra Kale, an education activist, said, “Both the state governments and MU have directed all colleges and universities to cancel all activities till March 31 as a preventiver measure. However, the management is misusing its power by forcing people to work and is going against the state.”