Mumbai: Chimbai beach jetty work inspected

On Wednesday, a team of Mangrove Cell officials, Mumbai Maritime Board (MMB) and officials from the Tehsildar’s office visited the Chimbai Beach in Bandra west to inspect the ongoing construction of a fishing boat jetty.

The construction works of extending the existing jetty started in 2019, following which the local fisherfolk started protesting. The fisherfolk said that with construction works going on in full swing they didn't have any space left for drying and harvesting their daily catch.

Earlier in January 2021, activist Zoru Bhathena had written to the Maharashtra Coastal Zonal Management Authority (MCZMA) stating that around 190 meters of the existing 300 meters of the beach will be affected due to the project.

A senior official of the Mangrove cell said that the complaint was forwarded to the Tehsildar’s office following which they were ordered to carry out the inspection in September 1.

“Our officers visited the spot and took down notes based on which a report will be made that will be submitted to the MCZMA and Fisheries Department,” said the official.

The officials said that the project is initiated by the state fisheries department and the construction works have stopped since the past few months.

“Wednesday’s visit was carried out on the basis of the complaint that we had received from locals, the next step will be determined only after the report is ready,” the official said.

Zoru Bhathena who filed the complaint said that during the visit the officials were shown that the site office was erected in the mangrove area and the extended jetty is in a rocky area which is difficult for the fisherfolk to access.

“It’s a good thing that they have taken cognizance of our complaint and we have already given the officials our inputs and are awaiting their feedback on the issue,” said Bhathena.

Thursday, September 02, 2021