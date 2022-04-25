Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launches National Common Mobility Card

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a National Common Mobility Card on Monday, that will be valid for all modes of transport travel or purchases across the country and not just in the city’s red buses. With the launch of this system, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking became the first bus transport undertaking in the country to get the pan India card system.

“This is a RuPay debit card, which is valid at most NCMC-compliant establishments across the country. One can top it up online or with our bus conductor and this will be part of One Card One Nation,” said BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra.

"The card will be valid for any travel or purchases pan-India. One can also purchase groceries, buy from a retail showroom, and use it as a debit card across the country" he said, adding people can top it up online or with our bus conductor and this will be part of One Card One Nation.

"At 60 paise per km, BEST Mumbai was the cheapest public transport bus service in the world," further added Chandra.

"BEST now has about 386 electric buses. BEST undertaking plans to take up the fleet to 10,000 buses and a new set of electric buses will start arriving by August 2022. In fact, the number of passengers on the BEST has gone up not just to pre-Covid-19 times, but exceeded those numbers," Chandra said. adding that to the date around 1000 people already purchased the RuPay debit card started by BEST.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar, state transport minister Anil Parab and AdityaThackeray Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra were also present on this occasion.

"We have several lifelines in this city but I will say BEST undertaking is the true lifeline of this city as it has not stopped in any crisis, not even Covid-19," Mumbai guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray said. while addressing the gathering "BEST will be able to convert its fleet of buses to electric by 2025," AadityaThackeray said.

Concession for students of private schools

After launching the NCMC card Uddhav Thackeray said, BEST decided to provide concessions for private schools students too. Under this plan students up to the 5th standards of private school will monthly recharge up to Rs 200 free of cost from the coming session. Apart from that students up to the 12th standard of private institutions will get a monthly recharge of Rs 250 of newly launched free of cost.

Premium start

BEST decided to start point to point premium and express bus services. Under this service, passengers will be able to book their tickets online with ola and uber cab. "Process of developing an app and procurement of luxury buses for these services has already started. If all goes according to plan, by the end of this year these services will be available for the use of Mumbaikars," said an official of BEST.

Asked about the more details of the premium service, officials said, "this service will be available during morning and evening rush hours and will run point to point for example in morning Bus services will start from Navi Mumbai to Mantralaya and in evening Mantralaya to Navi Mumbai. in day time these buses will be used for running as the point to point express a certain areas like BKC etc.

3000 more buses by December 23

Purchase order for 900 more buses is already placed and the process of procurement of 2100 more buses is on which will be completed soon.

No one should try to teach us lessons of Hindutva

Without naming anyone Uddhav Thackeray said no one should try to teach Sena the Hindutva. "Hindutva is in our hearts. Anyone who wants to visit my house as a guest is welcome, but if someone is trying to teach us a lesson of Hindutva then we know what to do and how to do," he added.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:14 PM IST