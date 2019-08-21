Mumbai: Chhota Rajan gets separate cooks in Tihar

Mumbai: Unprecedented security cover has been provided to underworld don Chhota Rajan inside the Tihar jail following a poisoning threat by the D-company and Pakistan-based terror groups.

Rajan, 59, lodged in a high security ward of Jail No 2 in Tihar, has been provided with an attached kitchen where food is cooked and served to him after the clearance of jail doctors.

Two separate cooks have also been provided by the jail administration to Rajan, the arch rival of India's most wanted don Dawood Ibrahim.

Highly-placed sources said that cooks serve food to Rajan, wit the meal, according to the jail manual, including one bowl of vegetables and dal served with chappatis.

"The doctors check the food daily. First the cook who has prepared the lunch (or dinner) is asked to taste the food, then, after 5 to 10 minutes, it is served to Rajan," revealed a source.

Taking the maximum precautions, jail authorities even serve tea, snacks and water to Chota Rajan only once its cleared by the doctors.