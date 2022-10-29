e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Chhath puja: Check traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police for Juhu Chowpatty

Mumbai Chhath puja: Check traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police for Juhu Chowpatty

There will be heavy pedestrian crossing as well as movements of auto-rickshaws and other vehicles in large numbers (in the aforementioned roads)

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Chhath puja |
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a circular announcing a new traffic advisory that will be applicable during the festival of Chhath Puja.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Western Suburban, Nitin Pawar said through the circular said, “In order to prevent danger, obstruction, and inconvenience to the public, I hereby issue the following orders for the regulation of vehicular traffic during the said festival on the roads on October 30 from 10 am to October 31 up to 11 am.”

Read Also
Chhath Puja 2022: From Rice Kheer to Thekua, traditional sweets and namkeen you should include in...
article-image

The ‘No Parking’ roads under these new regulations are Juhu Road (both sides – north and southbound), Juhu Tara Road (both sides), Birla Lane (both sides), and V.M Road (both sides).

It is noted that during the festivals, about 4 to 5 lakh devotees are expected to congregate at Juhu Chowpatty to perform Chhath Puja. “There will be heavy pedestrian crossing as well as movements of auto-rickshaws and other vehicles in large numbers (in the aforementioned roads),” said the circular.

Considering this, the traffic movement on these lanes will be slowed down during these hours. Hence, motorists can use SV. Road and the Western Express Highway as alternative route routes in order to avoid delays while reaching their respective destinations.

Read Also
Chhath Puja 2022: Amp your festive spirit by adding these songs to your playlist
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Check traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police for Juhu Chowpatty for Mumbai Chhath...

Mumbai updates: Check traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police for Juhu Chowpatty for Mumbai Chhath...

Mumbai Chhath puja: Check traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police for Juhu Chowpatty

Mumbai Chhath puja: Check traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police for Juhu Chowpatty

Maharashtra records 36 cases of XBB COVID 19 variant; know what experts have to say about its...

Maharashtra records 36 cases of XBB COVID 19 variant; know what experts have to say about its...

'PM and HM have assured that Maharashtra will get bigger projects soon': CM Eknath Shinde

'PM and HM have assured that Maharashtra will get bigger projects soon': CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: With an eye on BMC polls, BJP to launch Jagar Yatra in November

Mumbai: With an eye on BMC polls, BJP to launch Jagar Yatra in November