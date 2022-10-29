Mumbai Chhath puja: Check traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police for Juhu Chowpatty

Chhath puja |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a circular announcing a new traffic advisory that will be applicable during the festival of Chhath Puja.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Western Suburban, Nitin Pawar said through the circular said, “In order to prevent danger, obstruction, and inconvenience to the public, I hereby issue the following orders for the regulation of vehicular traffic during the said festival on the roads on October 30 from 10 am to October 31 up to 11 am.”

The ‘No Parking’ roads under these new regulations are Juhu Road (both sides – north and southbound), Juhu Tara Road (both sides), Birla Lane (both sides), and V.M Road (both sides).

It is noted that during the festivals, about 4 to 5 lakh devotees are expected to congregate at Juhu Chowpatty to perform Chhath Puja. “There will be heavy pedestrian crossing as well as movements of auto-rickshaws and other vehicles in large numbers (in the aforementioned roads),” said the circular.

Considering this, the traffic movement on these lanes will be slowed down during these hours. Hence, motorists can use SV. Road and the Western Express Highway as alternative route routes in order to avoid delays while reaching their respective destinations.

On the occasion of Chhatapuja ,the traffic movement will be slow near Juhu Chowpatty from 10 am on 30.10.2022 to 11 am on 31.10.2022. To avoid traffic congestion, parking is not allowed on the following roads.

1) Juhu Road

2) Juhu Tara Road

3) Birla Lane

4) V.M. Road — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 29, 2022