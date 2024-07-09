Mumbai: Chennai Woman Booked For Biting Customs Officer & Flushing Suspicious Capsule At Airport

CSMIA Airport | File photo

Mumbai: The Sahar police have booked Dhanlaxmi Shanmugan, (around 42-45) a resident of Chennai, for allegedly assaulting and deterring public servants from discharging their duties.

About The Incident

She arrived at Mumbai Airport from Muscat on July 7. A customs officer found a suspicious capsule in her handbag. While in customs custody, she bit and scratched an officer, assaulted three sweepers, and flushed the capsule down the toilet at the Mumbai airport.

According to the police report, on July 7, at 3.50 am, Dhanlaxmi was in the arrival lounge at Mumbai Airport. The customs officers were suspicious of her body language. Customs officer Asmita Rajpurohit inquired about her. She showed her ticket, which revealed she hails from Chennai and had travelled from Muscat to India via Air India Airlines (IX236). When the officer asked about the purpose of her travel, she could not speak any language other than Tamil. Another officer then inquired in Tamil, but she avoided answering.

Subsequently, the officers scanned her luggage and discovered an egg-sized capsule wrapped in black sellotape in her handbag. The officer brought her to the Air Intelligence Unit office for further inquiry. They asked her to be seated. There was a smell coming from the capsule, so Shashkant Sabale, another customs officer, took the capsule for washing.

As Sabale was heading towards the washroom, she attempted to retrieve the capsule. When she was unable to get it, she bite Sabale's little finger and scratched him. His grip loosened, she grabbed the capsule and ran towards the washroom. Three sweepers tried to stop her, but she pushed them aside, went into the toilet, threw the capsule in the toilet pot and flushed the capsule.

The officers apprehended her, but she did not cooperate during the inquiry and did not provide any information about the capsule. The customs officers did not find anything else on her.

Case Registered Under Various Sections Of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita

Eventually, a customs officer brought her to the Sahar police and registered a case against her under sections 115 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

A police officer of the Sahar police station stated, "She seems to be a labourer, and the capsule might be gold. She speaks only Tamil, so we face difficulties in interrogation. We will invite a translator, and then the truth will come out. We produced her before the court, and the court remanded her to police custody for two days."