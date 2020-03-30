Mumbai: Chembur police official suffering from throat cancer commits suicide

Mumbai: On Monday morning, a 58-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) attached with Chembur police station committed suicide by hanging himself.

The Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) who committed suicide was identified as Sampat Gadhave he was suffering from throat cancer. The police found a suicide note in which Gadhave said that he was committing suicide as he was frustrated due to the disease. He supposed to retire next month.

According to the Chembur police, Gadhave was given a duty of a store room due to his illness was found hanging inside the same store room. When the incident took place most of the police officials were out on bandobast. Gadhave was later rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

"We have registered a case of accidental death," said an officer. Gadhave is survived by his wife and two children.