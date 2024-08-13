Mumbai: Chembur Businessmen Charged In ₹2 Crore Loan Fraud | Representative photo

The Govandi Police have registered a First Information Report ( FIR) against Parvindersingh Jasbirsingh Vijan, a director of Aceperkins Enterprises Pvt Ltd, and his uncle Jasbirsingh Vijan, for allegedly fraudulently obtaining a loan of Rs. 2 crore from the State Bank of India's Chembur branch using ``forged" documents.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Amarjitsingh Vijan, a 61-year-old resident of Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

According to Amarjitsingh, his late father, Harnamsingh Vijan, along with other family members, had purchased a 1,618-square-metre plot of land in Chembur under the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) Act in 1984. Harnamsingh passed away in 1997 at the age of 62 due to liver cirrhosis.

In June 2021, Amarjitsingh discovered that the Vijan family members had collectively made a family settlement agreement. This agreement should have included the name of the late Harnamsingh, but both his name and Amarjitsingh's were omitted in relation to the aforementioned land.

Amarjitsingh further alleged that the descendants of the family members, the two accused, established a new company named Angad Automotives Private Limited in 2001, located near Shatabdi Hospital in Chembur. At the time, the directors were Parvindersingh and Simrat Kaur. Currently, the directors are Jasjitsingh Vijan, Surendrasingh Ishar Singh, and Netrapreet Singh Vijan, he said.

"On October 13, 2001, Parvindersingh Vijan applied for a loan at the State Bank of India’s Chembur branch to establish Angad Automotives Private Limited. The loan comprised a Rs. 1 crore bank guarantee, Rs. 60 lakhs as cash credit, and Rs. 40 lakhs as a term loan, totaling Rs. 2 crores. The signatures used to secure this loan were those of Parvindersingh and Simrat Kaur," Amarjitsingh said in his statement to the police.

He added that the names and signatures provided to the bank as guarantors for the loan included those of Parvindersingh, Simrat Kaur Vijan, Amrik Singh Vijan, Harnamsingh Vijan (the deceased father), Jogindersingh Vijan, Jasbirsingh Vijan, and Surendrasingh Vijan. Amarjitsingh alleged that his deceased father's signature—who had passed away in 1997—was forged to secure the loan. He also claimed that the land in Chembur was mortgaged using allegedly forged documents created by the accused.

In the FIR, the police have charged the two accused, along with other unidentified individuals, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 420 (cheating), Section 409 (criminal breach of trust), Section 465 (forgery), Section 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, or other documents), Section 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and Section 34 (common intention). The police said even though the IPC had lapsed on June 31, 2024, they had registered the offences under the code since the alleged offences pertain to an earlier period.