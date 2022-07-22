Mumbai: Chef held for stabbing waiter at three-star hotel

Representative Image

The MIDC police on Friday arrested a chef of a three-star hotel in Andheri for allegedly stabbing his colleague to death over a petty argument.

According to the MIDC police, the accused, Zungarsingh Negi, 36, worked as a chef at the Residency Hotel near the PVR cinema in Andheri, while the deceased, Jagdish Jalal, 42, was a waiter.

The police said that both of them were on the night shift on Thursday and had an argument in the early hours of Friday morning over the division of responsibilities. Negi allegedly lost his temper and stabbed Jalal with a knife from the kitchen.

“The hotel management informed us about the incident and Negi, who was about to flee, was apprehended in the nick of time by our team. We have arrested him and charged him with murder under the Indian Penal Code,” said senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad, MIDC police station.

