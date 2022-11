Mumbai: Changes in traffic route around Shivaji Park on Balasaheb Thackeray's 10th death anniversary | ANI Photo

Ahead of Bal Thackeray's 10th death anniversary on Wednesday, the traffic police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic as people from across the state are expected to converge at Dadar's Shivaji Park.

Roads declared for no parking

Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to S Back Junction

Keluskar Road

MB Raut Marg

Pandurang Naik Marg

No entry roads

Swatantra Veer Savarkar Marg

Rajabadhe Chowk Junction

Dilip Gupte Marg

Senapati Bapat Road to Lady Jamshedji Marg