Mumbai: Change in Haji Ali Dargah timings due to high tide forecast

In light of a high tide forecast for three days from Tuesday, the timings for visitors at the Haji Ali Dargah in Worli have been rescheduled on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The shrine will remain closed from 12.30 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday, 1.15 pm to 3.30 pm on Wednesday and from 2 pm to 4 pm on Thursday. Heavy police bandobast will also be deployed at the entry gate over the next three days, said a police official.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:34 AM IST