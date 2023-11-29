Mumbai: Chalo Card Shortage Causes Disruption Mumbai BEST Bus Commuters Amid 'Cashless India' Push

Representational photo

In a city known for its bustling pace and reliance on digital transactions, a recent shortage of ‘Chalo Cards’ has left thousands of daily commuters of BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) buses facing inconvenience. The card, a staple for those embracing the ‘cashless India’ initiative, has become a scarce commodity, causing frustration among passengers.

The absence of Chalo Cards has prompted many commuters to seek alternative solutions, as the convenience they once enjoyed has been disrupted. While the Chalo App is available for digital ticketing, a significant portion of passengers finds it less convenient compared to the ease of using the physical card.

Reduced supply of Chalo Cards

Passengers have reported that over the last few months, bus conductors have informed them about the reduced supply of the cards. Aditya Rahane, an employee at a private bank, expressed his frustration, saying, “We have been searching for a new Chalo Card for more than a few months now, but it’s elusive. Conductors say that the supply has temporarily halted due to technical issues.”

Similarly, Sohan Sharma, a frequent BEST commuter, shared his experience. “In the past few days, I have approached more than a dozen bus conductors in search of a new Chalo Card, but all of them have conveyed that the supply is temporarily stopped due to technical reasons,” he said.

Authorities scramble to address Chalo Card shortage

An official from BEST acknowledged the issue, stating, that the corporation is working to address the shortage.

"In the era of digital transactions and the 'Cashless India' initiative, the Chalo Card shortage serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining robust systems and promptly addressing technical issues to ensure the smooth functioning of essential services," said a transport expert.