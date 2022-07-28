Mumbai: CGST officials unearth Rs 25 cr tax evasion in two separate cases

Photo: Representative Image

Officers of CGST have busted a fake GST invoice racket, which was used to pass on fake GST Input Tax Credit (ITC) of around Rs 14.40 crore on bogus invoices of Rs 74 crore. Two persons, including the Proprietor of a firm allegedly involved in the racket have been arrested. A network of more than 126 business entities, which are spread across different states and cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, is involved in this tax fraud, officials claimed.

Acting on a specific input, the anti-evasion wing of CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate had initiated an investigation against the firm. During investigation the declared business address was found to be non-existent with no trace of any business activity. Investigation also revealed that this firm had fraudulently claimed ITC and passed on ITC of Rs 14.40 crore. Bogus invoices of around Rs 74 crore were issued for availing and passing on of this tax credit, without any supply or receipt of goods.

"Based on material evidence gathered during the investigation the accused persons were arrested. This case is a part of the special drive launched by the CGST Mumbai Zone against the tax fraudsters and fake ITC networks. This is the ninth arrest by CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate in the last one year. CGST officers are using data analysis and network analysis tools to identify and trace the potential fraudsters. The CGST officers will intensify this drive against the tax evaders in the coming days," said an official.

In another case, the officers of Anti-Evasion wing of CGST Commissionerate Mumbai West of Mumbai Zone have unearthed a fake ITC network of Rs 10.61 crores involving bogus invoices of more than Rs 76 crores and arrested the Proprietor of a Malad based company for GST fraud.

Acting on a tip off received, an investigation was initiated against the company which revealed that fake ITC of Rs 10.61 crore was availed and passed on without actual receipt or supply of goods. For this fraud, bogus invoices of more than Rs 76 crores were issued, officials said.

During investigation, a statement of the proprietor of this company was recorded, wherein he admitted his role in this GST fraud. He was arrested on Wednesday and was produced before the court which remanded him to 14 days judicial custody. During the financial year 2021-22, the CGST Mumbai West Commissionerate has detected GST evasion of Rs. 603.88 Crores, recovered Rs. 68.21 Crores and arrested seven tax evaders.