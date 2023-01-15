Mumbai: Centre to fast track redevelopment of chawls on NTC mill lands, says Piyush Goyal

Centre to fast track redevelopment of chawls on NTC mill lands | Representative Image

In a major relief to the residents of old and dilapidated chawls situated on NTC mill lands in Mumbai, the union textile ministry will rehabilitate and redevelop them in close cooperation with the Maharashtra Government. Union minister of textile Piyush Goyal, who reviewed the present status on Sunday, said a committee along with the Maharashtra government and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has been formed to speed up redevelopment of land under 9 mills of NTC. ‘’The entire rehabilitation work has been studied and what we have to do so that the process of redevelopment can be expedited, for this we need the Government of Maharashtra. We have requested the Maharashtra Government to convert the non cess buildings into cess,’’ he added.

Cushman & Wakefield appointed to prepare report on rehabilitation

The committee has appointed Cushman & Wakefield to prepare a report on redevelopment and rehabilitation of chawls with 1,890 homes in those chawls situated on the lands of 9 NTC mills. The area covered by them is almost 56,000 sq mt. He further stated that in a few days, the inspection of these chawls will be completed as the concern is the redevelopment and rehabilitation of the people residing in them. ‘’We are only concerned about the rehabilitation of the people who are living on the NTC land. Beyond that, we have not made any discussion or decision about the land,’’ Goyal noted.

'Have requested MHADA to expedite the process': Goyal

‘’This has been long pending. The Maharashtra government, MHADA and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have extended their cooperation. NTC has no expertise and capacity to redevelop these chawls, therefore we have requested MHADA to expedite it,’’ said the minister. He noted that the Maharashtra government has a very clear vision on rehabilitation and redevelopment and its policies are very well established. "I had also seen some rehabilitation buildings, they were very good buildings in which very good amenities are available,’ ’he opined.