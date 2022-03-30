Mumbai: Centre 'stealing' from common people's pockets, Nana Patole on rising fuel prices

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over the rising fuel prices and said it was a direct attack on the pockets of common citizens.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there was no fuel price hike during campaigning for just concluded Assembly elections in five states, but post-results rates of petrol and diesel are being increased every day.

The Congress MLA said despite elevated international crude oil prices for several years, the Congress-led UPA government had managed to keep fuel rates in the country under control.

By constantly increasing petrol and diesel prices, the Centre is "stealing" from common people's pockets, he alleged.

Asked about the BJP's stellar performance in the just-concluded Assembly elections, where the saffron party retained power in four states, the Congress leader alluded this kind of poll performance may not continue for long and said "a flame gives more light when it is about to get extinguished".

Asked about witnesses turning hostile in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, he said this was not a new thing.

"This is a judiciary issue and I do not want to talk about it. But today people are getting sceptical about judiciary and this is dangerous for democracy. Why there is one law for Param Bir Singh (suspended IPS officer who is facing extortion cases) and another for Anil Deshmukh (former state home minister who is in jail in a money laundering case)?" he asked.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:11 PM IST