Mumbai: Centre should allow vaccination of children in 12-15 age group, says Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday hailed the Centre’s move to start the COVID 19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years but urged it to allow in the 12-15 age bracket to get inoculated. He hoped that the vaccination of children from the 15-18 age group would yield good results. Tope’s request comes at a time when the cases of COVID 19 and Omicron Variant are speedily rising in the state.

"We have congratulated the central government for starting the vaccination of the 15-18 age group. But, at the same time, we have placed some demands to tackle the virus spread. We have urged the central government to also undertake the vaccination of children in the 12 to 15 age group," the minister said.

‘’We wanted to conduct vaccination of children from the 15-18 age group in schools but it was decided to do it in hospitals to provide immediate treatment if children face any problem,’’ said Tope.

"The Omicron variant has reached every country and there remains no issue now of high-risk and low-risk countries. The central government should guide over this issue as this policy is framed by it," said Tope. He also made a strong case for a standard protocol for curbs to check the spread of COVID-19 from the Centre. ‘’This is necessitated as the definition of restrictions or lockdown applied in states are different. Therefore, states should have a common criterion for the imposition of curbs.



Tope urged leaders from all political parties to avoid large gatherings in various events. He also called upon citizens to follow covid appropriate behaviour and norms as the virus infection is rapidly spreading.

Tope’s statement came on a day when 12,160 new COVID 19 cases and 68 Omicron Variant cases were reported in Maharashtra. The active COVID 19 cases have surged to 52,422.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:20 PM IST