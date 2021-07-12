Mumbai: Centre sends team to state to check on Covid situation

The newly-appointed minister of state for health, Dr. Bharati Pawar, said the Centre has sent its team to Maharashtra as there has not been a drop in Covid cases, which is currently between 8,000 to 9,000 cases daily.

“The Centre has already sent its teams to the states where the number of Covid patients is on the rise. Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are among the states where the cases are not on the decline,” said Dr. Pawar.

The Central team’s visit to co-ordinate state machinery in order to step-up Covid management measures is important as in the first 10 days of July Maharashtra and Kerala witnessed the highest number of cases. “In the last 10 days alone, 79,595 new patients have been found in Maharashtra. Kolhapur, Satara, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Pune (rural) and Sangli are the districts with the highest infection. Maharashtra and Kerala account for 53% of the total patient count in the country,” said a state health department officer.

According to the public health department, there were 40 lakh cases in two-and-a-half months during the first wave. However, during the second wave, 20 lakh cases were reported in one month. The second wave was quite huge and getting oxygen was a major challenge.





“Delta Plus variant is more infectious, but the number is still small. During the third wave, nearly 50 lakh new cases are expected and the state health machinery has a formula to calculate the numbers. Nearly 2,800 MT of oxygen per day will be required and in worst case scenario, 3,500 MT,” said the official. Meanwhile, he said that the government has short listed locations to store about 800MT of oxygen.