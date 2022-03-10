Mumbai: Centre and Maharashtra government on head-on clash over rail projects worth crores

The Centre and Maharashtra government are on a head-on clash over rail projects worth crores of public money. After the Congress leader Nana Patole alleged discrepancy in allocation of Rs 800 crore for Dharavi redevelopment plan that required rail land in Matunga and Mahim; BJP leader and Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve claimed that the state government hasn't paid their contribution of more than Rs 5600 crore which includes the Seawood-Belapur-Uran rail line and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project.

These two rail projects are vital for Mumbai. The 27-kms long Belapur-Seawoods-Uran rail corridor is meant to connect the farthest parts of Mumbai's Metropolitan Region. This rail line is being jointly funded by Maharashtra government and Indian Railways. According to Raosaheb Danve, MoSR, Indian Railways; the state government owes Rs 36 crore to them.

The estimated cost of the Nerul/Belapur-Seawoods-Uran railway project is Rs 1782 crore and the project is being undertaken on a cost-sharing basis of which 66% borne by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and 33% by the Central Railway. This rail corridor is already has an unwanted reputation of being one of the most delayed rail projects' that has now entered its last stage; which can help people travel all the way from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The Central Railway have begun work at railway stations falling under the 15-kms long Kharkopar-Uran rail line; that is part of this rail corridor. The first phase till Kharkopar in Ulwe from Nerul/Belapur in Navi Mumbai started in 2018 under the name 4th Corridor. Works on constructing structure for cover over platforms or roofs, toilet blocks, booking offices, public guidance indicators, waiting rooms and other facilities at stations of Dronagiri and Uran is under way in stages. The entire new rail corridor is expected to start by September this year.

Another project that the Centre has highlighted is India's first High Speed Rail corridor connecting Mumbai-Ahmedabad. Danve in a video statement has claimed that the Maharashtra government is yet to pay Rs 5000 crore for this project worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore. In mid-February Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pushed for earlier completion of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Line.

However at the same time the National High Speed Rail Corridor Limited cancelled tenders for construction of tunnels between Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata and BKC underground station. The BKC is the starting point of this 508-km long high-speed rail line and the tunnels till Shilphata will be more than 21-km-long. Land acquisition has been a big issue for this project, especially in Maharashtra. As of now, 62 per cent of the land has been acquired in the state; as against this, in Gujarat more than 98 per cent of the land has been acquired. Out of the total 508 km length of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project, 348 km lies in Gujarat, 4 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and the balance 156 km is in Maharashtra.

Apart from this Danve mentioned about two more rail projects. These are the 261 kms long Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli that was approved way back in 1990s but has been moving slowly. The rail route will have 17 stations and 400 bridges. Out of the total project, 64 kms long Ahmednagar-Ashti in Beed district is nearing completion.

The state government is bearing 50 percent cost out of its total cost of Rs 3800 crore though according to Minister Danve the state is yet to pay Rs 367 crore. Another project is the 284 kms long Wardha-Nanded-Yavatmal for which Danve claims that state government needs to pay Rs 279 crore. This Rs 3400 crore project is lingering for the past few years namely due to land acquisition as well.

MoSR Raosaheb Danve has now asked for a joint meeting where these issues can be resolved.

Meanwhile Congress leader Nana Patole had alleged a massive corruption in the Dharavi redevelopment project. He claimed that although the Fadnavis government paid Rs 800 crore to the Railways for 45 acre land required for the Dharavi rehabilitation project the land has not been transferred yet nor the money disbursed to the Railways. He demanded an investigation through the Special Investigation Team.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:05 AM IST