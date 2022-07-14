Mumbai: Central Railways' Yatri App reducing commuter's hassles |

Striving towards reducing the travel hassles, the Central Railway on Wednesday came up with the Yatri App. Well, that’s no more news as The FPJ has already informed you about it. But, the intriguing fact is the App’s striking feature of sending an alert about the local train the commuter has planned to board.

Let’s understand this with an example: If someone wants to board 6.06 pm Ambernath fast from CSMT, the person will get an alert 15 minutes in advance on their smartphone loaded with the Yatri App.

Moreover, alerts can be set daily or weekly according to the needs of passengers. In case of any disruption, the App also provides the relevant information to the passengers.

A demonstration of this feature was held on Wednesday in presence of CR general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti and Mumbai Division divisional railway manager Shalabh Goel.

Talking about the App, Lahoti said that the digital product is a useful tool for daily suburban passengers to get information about train running and for better planning of their journey.

They can also get information about cancellation of trains or running of special trains, especially during times of disruption of train services.